Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $143,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after buying an additional 239,325 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Southern Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $70.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.21. The stock has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

