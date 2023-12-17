Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $92,000 Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 18,365.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at $572,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 634,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of UCBI opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.02. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.94.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $355.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UCBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of United Community Banks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.40.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

