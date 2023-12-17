Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $95,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 76.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in Biogen by 128.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Biogen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.83.

Biogen Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $248.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.86 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.08.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.