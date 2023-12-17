Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $99,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 21,101 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 18,112.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,354,000 after purchasing an additional 183,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,031,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.27 and its 200-day moving average is $99.25. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

