Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,127,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,151,000 after buying an additional 170,387 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after buying an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,188,000 after buying an additional 623,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,029 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PNC opened at $152.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $169.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.10 and a 200 day moving average of $125.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

