Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 6,231.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $57.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average is $55.74. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on O. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

