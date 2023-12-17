Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEE. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,990,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,869,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 77,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Stock Down 4.4 %

Ameren stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.82. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.71 and a 52 week high of $91.18.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

