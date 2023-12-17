Farther Finance Advisors LLC Makes New $137,000 Investment in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 195.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 187,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 124,094 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,408,000 after acquiring an additional 43,131 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 108,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after acquiring an additional 14,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 21,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 272.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,158,000 after acquiring an additional 64,995 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $48.51 on Friday. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $701.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56.

Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Invesco Semiconductors ETF from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

