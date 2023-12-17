Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 119 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 75.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,839,000 after purchasing an additional 46,146 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 105.3% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 131.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNA. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total transaction of $1,899,922.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,294,600.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total transaction of $1,899,922.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,294,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,940 shares of company stock valued at $14,588,892. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $286.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.05 and a 200-day moving average of $269.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $220.21 and a 1 year high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

