Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 177 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,457 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $76.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average of $67.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $76.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.22%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTSH. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.81.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

