Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 2,568 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 6,940.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,463,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,809,000 after purchasing an additional 93,174 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 812,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,903 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 262,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 32,049 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 261,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 77,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,440,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFI stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.19.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.