Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 268 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

