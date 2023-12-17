Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 597.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIQ. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

AIQ opened at $30.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $730.76 million, a P/E ratio of -180.24 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $30.80.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

