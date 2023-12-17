Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,312,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter.

Get Semtech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on SMTC shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Summit Insights raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Semtech Stock Performance

Semtech stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.39. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.72.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.55 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 59.37%. Semtech’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Semtech news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Semtech

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.