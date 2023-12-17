Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $106.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.84. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $594,173.57. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,510.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,492,536. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

