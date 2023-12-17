Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 238 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 14,678.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $173,967,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.52.

ABNB opened at $146.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 107,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $15,076,640.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 724,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,569,086.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 761,124 shares of company stock valued at $103,022,861 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

