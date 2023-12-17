Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 324 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 8.8% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 29.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $5,940,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $8,123,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Stock Up 0.0 %

PAYX opened at $126.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.94.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

