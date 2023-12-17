Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 555 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.86.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of PH opened at $453.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $412.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $281.19 and a 52 week high of $458.37.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.
Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.
About Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
