Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 92 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,398,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,652,000 after buying an additional 180,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,473,000 after buying an additional 191,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Cummins by 99,156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after buying an additional 3,468,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,354,000 after buying an additional 70,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Down 2.7 %

CMI stock opened at $241.53 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMI

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.