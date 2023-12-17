Farther Finance Advisors LLC Takes $101,000 Position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after purchasing an additional 166,097 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 22,462 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Short Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SMB opened at $17.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.81.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.