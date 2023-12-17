Farther Finance Advisors LLC Takes Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,085,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,792,000 after buying an additional 678,472 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 30.1% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,458,000 after buying an additional 468,793 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,507,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after buying an additional 135,233 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 15.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 775,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,973,000 after buying an additional 105,110 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 13.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 742,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,595,000 after buying an additional 87,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MQY opened at $12.06 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $12.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

