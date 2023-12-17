Farther Finance Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $474,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 139.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $283,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXN stock opened at $67.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.30. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $68.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.