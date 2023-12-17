First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 42.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 46,928.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,828,000 after buying an additional 105,738,745 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,363,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,774,000 after buying an additional 161,036 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,999,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,236,000 after purchasing an additional 212,757 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,605,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,540,000 after purchasing an additional 219,620 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $53.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $53.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

