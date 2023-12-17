Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,265,000 after purchasing an additional 306,251 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FIVN. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Five9 from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Five9 Stock Down 1.1 %

Five9 stock opened at $81.88 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $230.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Five9

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

