Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.75

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 3559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Guild from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Guild Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $832.18 million, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $257.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.91 million. Guild had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 2.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guild Holdings will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,246.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guild

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guild during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Guild by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Guild during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Guild during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 7.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

