Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,618 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $20,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on HSIC

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.