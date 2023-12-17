Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.90.

Get Illumina alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illumina

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN stock opened at $127.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.09. Illumina has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.7% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 28.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.2% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.