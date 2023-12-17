ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the November 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ING Groep

ING Groep Stock Performance

Shares of ING stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70. ING Groep has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $15.08.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ING Groep

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 115,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 260,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.