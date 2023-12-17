Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0493 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

