Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0493 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
