Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 7,830.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $166.63 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $106.88 and a 12-month high of $167.27. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.56.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

