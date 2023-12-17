Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Short Interest Up 20.1% in November

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,230,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the November 15th total of 11,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,926,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,473,000 after buying an additional 492,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,776,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,403,000 after buying an additional 138,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 3.1 %

INVH opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.52. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 131.65%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

