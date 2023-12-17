iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,104,988,000 after buying an additional 688,938,957 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5,751.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 6,551,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439,573 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% during the second quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $175,383,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.81. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $39.29.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

