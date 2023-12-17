Jason V. Silberstein Sells 16,465 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
SBA Communications Price Performance
Shares of SBAC stock opened at $248.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $185.23 and a one year high of $312.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.38.
SBA Communications Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.89%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 140.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,764 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $310,556,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 115.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,838,000 after acquiring an additional 727,163 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 43.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,675,000 after acquiring an additional 634,135 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,432,000 after acquiring an additional 594,994 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
