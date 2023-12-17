Jason V. Silberstein Sells 16,465 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $248.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $185.23 and a one year high of $312.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.89%.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 140.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,764 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $310,556,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 115.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,838,000 after acquiring an additional 727,163 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 43.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,675,000 after acquiring an additional 634,135 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,432,000 after acquiring an additional 594,994 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

