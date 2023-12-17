Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,280.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,280.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,044 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,557. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS opened at $158.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.13 and a 200-day moving average of $144.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $189.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

