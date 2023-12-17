L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $227.73.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $208.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.00. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $219.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

