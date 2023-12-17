Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58,942 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $19,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Landstar System by 8.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at $462,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at $647,360,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $191.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.86. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.05 and a 1 year high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSTR

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.