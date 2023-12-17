Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Holdings Increased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 88,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 31,816 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 65,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 20,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of -91.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.90. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.96.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,969.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,969.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,699,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $5,554,050. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

