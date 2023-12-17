McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of McKesson by 324.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 587.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,363 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,522,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MCK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,333,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $30,121,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Trading Down 0.5 %

MCK stock opened at $439.47 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $476.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $456.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.29. The stock has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

