NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Stake Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 975.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,309,402 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187,604 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $21,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NOV in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 66.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NOV in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in NOV in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NOV opened at $19.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NOV

NOV Company Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.