Osaic Holdings Inc. Grows Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $22,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in McKesson by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.31.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock opened at $439.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $456.27 and its 200-day moving average is $431.29. The company has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $476.35.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,333,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,561,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,333,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

