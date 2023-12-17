Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $108.58

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $108.58 and last traded at $107.95, with a volume of 119092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,692,000 after acquiring an additional 33,470 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.