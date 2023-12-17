Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 114,183 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $19,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $152.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.56 and a 200-day moving average of $131.88. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $83.98 and a twelve month high of $155.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OC

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.