Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,385.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $633.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $510.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.76. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.63 and a fifty-two week high of $647.11.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.08.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $1,972,981.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 184,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,354,239.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $1,972,981.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 184,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,354,239.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $11,166,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 232,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,730,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,660 shares of company stock worth $25,583,991 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

