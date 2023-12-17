Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Neogen by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Neogen by 6.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Neogen by 1.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Neogen by 4.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEOG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th.

Neogen Price Performance

Neogen stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Neogen

In related news, Director William T. Boehm bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at $425,469.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Neogen news, COO Douglas Edward Jones purchased 10,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,107.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Boehm purchased 2,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,469.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $334,100 and sold 4,859 shares worth $75,823. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neogen Profile

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

