Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,944 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PGTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $80,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,334,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,732,984.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $224,025 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.31. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $36.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $399.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

PGT Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.