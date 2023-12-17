Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Shares in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,272,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,247,000 after acquiring an additional 52,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,197,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,582,000 after acquiring an additional 19,701 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,463,000 after acquiring an additional 336,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,945,000 after acquiring an additional 36,784 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at about $56,871,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $275,231.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPR Properties Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:EPR opened at $47.36 on Friday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.65.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 170.98%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

