Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 10,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 22,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,436 shares of company stock worth $7,488,314 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $174.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $179.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.03.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.43.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

