Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 152,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of GWX opened at $30.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02. The company has a market cap of $698.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $32.45.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
