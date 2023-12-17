Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,680 Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,680 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of STRL opened at $77.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.17. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $560.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

