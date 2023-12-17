Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 11,654 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank raised its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $67.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average is $64.84. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

